Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

