Truist Securities Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ovintiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

