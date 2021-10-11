Truist Securities Trims OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price to $50.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ONEW opened at $42.24 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

