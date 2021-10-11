Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.