Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of ARX opened at C$12.43 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

