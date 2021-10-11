Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

