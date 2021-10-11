Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $47.76 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

