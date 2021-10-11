Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

