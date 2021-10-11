U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $71.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,523. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.