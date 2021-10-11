Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $56.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.