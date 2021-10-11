UBS Group Reiterates “€6.70” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.84 ($8.05) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.05 and a 200-day moving average of €7.46.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.