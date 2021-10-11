UBS Group Reiterates €76.50 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.72. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

