UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $65.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. UiPath has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

