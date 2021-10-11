Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.