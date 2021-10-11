UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

