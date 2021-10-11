UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.