Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $641,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

