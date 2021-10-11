Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $247.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

