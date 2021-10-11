United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

