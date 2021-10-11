United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,294. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.