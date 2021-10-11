Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $56.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $974.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
