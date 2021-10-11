Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.97 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Vai has a market capitalization of $140.91 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 136,335,134 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.