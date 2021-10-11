Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 86.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

