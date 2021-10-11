VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 283,586 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

