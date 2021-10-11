Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

