Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. 314,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

