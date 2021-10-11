Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.12. 39,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

