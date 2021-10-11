Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Arista Networks worth $2,208,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $371.92 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,180 shares of company stock valued at $74,923,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

