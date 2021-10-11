Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.85% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,063,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,303 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,481 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

