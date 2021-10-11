Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $2,156,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

