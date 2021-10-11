Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,035,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of RingCentral worth $2,044,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,312,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG opened at $225.94 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average of $268.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

