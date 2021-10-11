Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 666,335 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.26% of Halliburton worth $2,318,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,830,053 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.94 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

