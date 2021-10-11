Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.32% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $2,435,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

