Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 96,762 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,925,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $2,285,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $262.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

