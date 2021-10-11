Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $409.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

