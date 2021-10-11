Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.64. 6,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

