Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.49. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.39 and a 1-year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

