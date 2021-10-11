Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.06. 2,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

