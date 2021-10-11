Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

