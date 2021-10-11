Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.