Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 162,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,635. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

