Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.