Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.00 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

