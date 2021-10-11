VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $2,398,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.23 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

