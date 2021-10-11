Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.