Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

ROIC opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

