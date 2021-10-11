Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.