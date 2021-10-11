Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $726.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 720.98 ($9.42), with a volume of 8559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 673.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a current ratio of 254.51.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

