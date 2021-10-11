View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. View has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,836,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

