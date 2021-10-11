Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

